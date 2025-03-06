Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in Zee TV’s Tum Se Tum Tak

Actor Nasirr Khan who has been part of TV shows like Chand Jalne Laga, Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein etc, will soon join the cast of Zee TV’s love tale, Tum Se Tum Tak. The show is said to be a love story of a middle-aged man with a much younger girl. As we know, a lot of actors were shortlisted for the lead roles. Popular actor Karan Singh Grover was almost locked to play the lead along with Niharika Chouksey. However, recent reports have suggested that it is going to be Sharad Kelkar and Nikarika Chouksey playing the leads. While Niharika was last seen in Dangal TV show Aaina – Roop Nahin Haqeeqat Bhi Dikhaye and has also been seen in Faltu, Sharad has been concentrating on movies and OTT projects in the last many years, that include Bhediya, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Ayalaan, Skiy Force etc.

Zee TV’s upcoming show Tum Se Tum Tak is a remake of the Marathi show Tula Pahate Re. It is produced by Studio LSD. The story of the show revolves around a young girl who falls in love with a businessman who is far older than her.

We now hear of Nasirr Khan joining the cast to play a key role.

We buzzed Nasirr Khan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

