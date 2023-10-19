Exclusive: Ekta Sharma to feature in Star Plus' Jhanak

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows will come out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.

We now hear of noted actress Ekta Sharma bagging a meaty role in the show. Ekta is known for her portrayals in TV shows Bepanah Pyarr, Brahmarakshas 2, Sindoor Ki Keemat 2 etc.

As per a reliable source, “Ekta will play an important cameo role. She will be part of the female lead’s extended family. She will have a negative shade to portray.”

