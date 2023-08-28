Exclusive: Prithvi Zutshi bags Magic Moments Productions' new Star Plus show

Star Plus has recently launched the big-ticket Rajan Shahi’s show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe. Presently, work is going on, for yet another big show which is produced by Magic Moments Production. The show is tentatively titled Jannat.

The shoot for the same is happening in Kolkata followed by Kashmir. Leena Gangopadhyay the original writer of hit shows Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin etc, is making the show. ‘Anupamaa’ has been adapted and is inspired by Bengali show ‘Sreemoyee’ while ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ is adapted from ‘Kusum Dola’. Both shows were produced by Magic Moments Production House.

This Hindi TV show will be the first full-fledged Hindi production of the production house. Also, this is an original story and not a remake.

As per reports in the media, actors Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja and Chandni Sharma will play the leads. There are news reports of Dolly Sohi, Kajal Pisal, Sachin Verma being roped in to play meaty roles in the show.

We now hear of versatile actor Prithvi Zutshi bagging a prized role in the show. He is a noted senior actor in TV and Bollywood. He is known for his TV projects Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Pradhanmantri, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Ek Boond Ishq etc.

As per a reliable source, “Prithvi will play the grandfather’s role in the show.”

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

