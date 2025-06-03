This is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of break: Ruheen Ali on her debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Ruheen Ali is excited as her stint experience in the role of Gitanjali in Rajan Shahi and Director’s Kut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been nothing short of surreal. “The moment I walked into his office, the entire room was filled with positive energy,” she recalls.

“Working with Director’s Kut Productions and Rajan sir has been truly amazing. They are incredibly supportive and so grounded. Despite being such a big production, they never make you feel small,” she shares.

The role didn’t come easy. After a mock shoot, she was briefly told someone else had been finalized. “It was heartbreaking. My parents were also upset,” Ruheen admits. “But then, the very next morning, I got a call, and I knew something had changed.”

Overjoyed, Ruheen rushed home and danced in celebration. “I video-called my mom, she was cooking and she cried too. Then I told my dad—he was so proud.”

Ruheen emphasizes that the weight of this opportunity drives her every day. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of break. I am always thinking about how I can make things better.”

She credits her parents, mentors, and the casting team for their unwavering support. “They have all played a huge part in helping me get here.”

Despite stepping into a show with a long legacy, Ruheen didn’t feel pressured. “I am focused on the craft—on Gitanjali’s emotions, her world. That’s where all my energy goes.”