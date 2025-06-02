Anupamaa Stars Shivam Khajuria And Rupali Ganguly Share Unmissable Moments Behind The Scenes

The Star Plus show Anupamaa always creates buzz in headlines; however, this time, the on-screen fun Jodi of mother-in-law Rupali Ganguly and son-in-law Shivam Khajuria shared some unmissable behind-the-scenes moments that will tickle your stomach. Let us tell you, Rupali and Shivam didn’t opt for a dance reel or photo but something hilarious.

In the reel, Rupali and Shivam are seen standing on the local train. The actress stands in front of the actor, and their fun banter not only makes the viewers laugh but also the people present on the train. The video shows Rupali standing ahead of Shivam, and she keeps laughing in a flirty manner, which makes the actor feel awkward. He soon asks everyone which is the next station and runs from behind to escape. With Shivam’s exceptional reaction, Rupali burst out laughing, and so did Shivam, which made the moment hilarious. Rupali’s acting skills as a flirty lady are a treat to the eyes, while Shivam’s reaction to being scared is the funniest thing.

When Rupali Ganguly and Shivam Khajuria unite for a fun segment, they always strike in the right spot. They are known not only for their off-screen banter but also for their on-screen presence. As Anupama and Prem, they have won hearts.

Check out the video here-

Anupamaa is a Star Plus show featuring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. It is produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions. The show also stars Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in the key roles.