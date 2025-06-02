Arjit Taneja Begins Shooting For Jhanak, Shares Set Location

TV actor Arjit Taneja is all set to captivate viewers with his new role in Jhanak soon after wrapping up the shoot of his recent show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. After a few days of bidding farewell to the show, as it nears its end, the actor got a new show, Jhanak, that features Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja as the leads presently. However, Arjit will become the new hero of the show after the 20-year generation leap, as per the reports. Jhanak is produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures.

Earlier, Arjit informed fans that he is heading for his next on-screen adventure with his ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ farewell post. Now, the actor dropped an exclusive photo from the sets of Jhanak. Arjit has begun shooting for the show, and a behind-the-scenes glimpse hints at something interesting. The shooting location is building up the anticipation.

Jhanak’s shoot is taking place in West Bengal, specifically at the iconic Shantiniketan (Bolpur). The visuals show the cameraman standing with their set and other crew members doing their jobs on set, which is taking place outdoors, surrounded by trees and on muddy terrain. These visuals build up curiosity, making fans wonder how the makers will introduce the new storyline with new characters. It seems, this time, the show has a cultural touch with unique characters.

After the 20-year leap, Arjit Taneja will lead the show with Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora. It is produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. The show airs on Star Plus and JioHotstar.