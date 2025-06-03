Star Plus’s ‘Jhanak’ takes a big leap, new promo shows strong entry of Riya Sharma and Arjit Taneja

In the recently released new promo on Starplus, after the departure of the old leads Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja now a new story is seen beginning. The entry of Arjit Taneja and Riya Sharma in this promo has increased the curiosity of the fans even more.

Riya Sharma is now playing the role of ‘Jhanak’s daughter’ in the show, and her name is also ‘Jhanak’. In the promo, Riya is seen as a bold, fearless and self-reliant girl who knows how to fight for her rights. Interestingly, she does not know anything about her real identity and her father Anirudh.

Watch Promo

After playing the role of a businessman in ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, Arjit Taneja is now seen in the role of a strict and honest police officer. The promo shows a fierce clash between Arjit and Riya. There is a fight between the two, but amid this clash, there are also signs of a new love story beginning.

While the earlier story showed the emotional journey of Jhanak and Anirudh, now this new Jhanak, unaware of her mother’s shadow, has set out to create a new identity. She meets a police officer, who blocks her path, but perhaps later he also becomes the way to her heart.

Riya Sharma’s fearless and strong character is attracting people. Arjit Taneja’s rough-tough police avatar is quite impressive. Camera angles, background score and dialogues have made the promo very impressive. Viewers are getting a glimpse of a new love story and the revelation of an old secret.

Will Jhanak ever know who her real parents are? Will she get along with Arjit Taneja’s character or will there be a conflict between the two? And will the stories of the old generation now affect the fate of the new generation?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

Jhanak is produced under Magic Moments Motion Pictures, it is a loose adaptation of Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Jol Nupur.

Stay connected for updates with iwmbuzz.com