Exclusive: Ajoy Chakraborty and Reena Pimpale retained for the post-leap phase in Jhanak

Jhanak, the Star Plus show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, will soon undergo a generation leap, headed by Arijit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Twinkle Arora, playing the new leads. As we know, the story centred on the Basu family has been well-received by the audience. The joint family and their interpersonal relationships, and every individual’s take on the love story of Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) brought in big drama, which was well-accepted by the audience.

Now, the show will see freshness in terms of the leap and the new cast. However, to retain the family’s good run, the makers have decided to retain a few of the characters from the Basu family post the leap.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that actors Ajoy Chakraborty and Reena Pimpale, who essayed a couple in the show, Bablu Basu and his wife, called Badi Boudi have been retained as of now from the earlier cast.

Yes, the onscreen couple will be seen taking the new story ahead with the new cast.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Sanjeev Seth, Purva Parag, Ujjwal Rana joining the cast of Jhanak in the post-leap storyline. If you have missed these stories, you can read them here.

Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Sanjeev Seth joins the cast of Star Plus’ Jhanak

Exclusive: Ujjwal Rana joins the cast of Star Plus’ Jhanak

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.