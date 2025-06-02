Jhanak Fame Krushal Ahuja Bids An Emotional Farewell Says, “I’m Trying Hard Not To Cry”

The Star Plus show Jhanak is gearing up for a 20-year leap, after which new leads will be introduced, replacing Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja. As his journey as Aniruddha Bose ends, Krushal bids farewell to the show. On his last day, the actor received a special farewell from his fans and well-wishers. He shared a video on his Instagram showcasing insights from his special farewell.

Taking to his Instagram, Krushal shared a video of himself entering a room that was full of surprises for him. The room had beautiful decorations with flowers and green plants. Fans also called him ‘King’ and expressed their love for him. From a huge cake to massive decorations and numerous gifts, Krushal felt overwhelmed. He looked surprised and happy, too, with the crazy love from fans, and undoubtedly, Aniruddha’s character stays his favorite forever.

Check out the video here:-

Expressing his feelings in the caption, Krushal penned down a sweet gratitude note and shared that he is feeling like he is on the moon -“Are you guys crazy? Tell me ‘YES YOU ARE’! Cant write much cz it would be less. I am trying hard not to cry. I am drowning in gratitude and love!

Your love hits me harder than caffeine! to the moon and back!

Cant ask for more!”

Krushal made his television debut with Bengali serial Ranu Pelo Lottery in 2018. He has also appeared in shows like Rishton Ka Manjha, Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay, and others.