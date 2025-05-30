Jyoti Mukerji To Play Arjit Taneja’s Mother In Jhanak Post-leap

TV actress Jyoti Mukerji needs no introduction. The sensational star is all set to join the cast of Star Plus show Jhanak. Produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, Jhanak has had a successful run, with actress Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja leading the show. Earlier, we broke the news of actor Arjit Taneja joining the show as the new lead after the leap.

Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora has been finalised to play the leads. In addition, Sanjeev Seth and Ujjwal Rana are also going to be the part of the show after the 20 year generation leap. Now, a popular actress, Jyoti Mukerji, has also been confirmed to be part of the show. The actress will play the role of Arjit Taneja’s mother, making it even more interesting. Mukerji was last seen in the Colors TV show Suhagan Chudail. She won hearts with her performance.

Besides that, Jyoti also received praise for her appearance in the show Aaina – Roop Nahi Haqeeqat Bhi Dikhaye. In addition, she is known for her roles in popular shows like Durga Aur Charu in 2022 and Agni Vayu in 2021.

The Star Plus show Jhanak is set for a generation leap, with Arjit Tanej, Twinkle Arora and Riya Sharma taking on the lead roles. Arjit was last seen in the show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, where he was featured alongside his best friend, Sriti Jha, which went off-air just a few days ago. On the other hand, Twinkle Arora rose to fame with her appearance in Udaariyaan. Riya last appeared in Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare.