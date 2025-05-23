Reports: Udaariyaan Fame Twinkle Arora To Play Female Lead In Jhanak Post Leap

The Star Plus show Jhanak has been in the headlines for quite a few months with its generation leap news. But it seems this time these reports will turn true as the storyline of the show is hinting at it. With the generation leap, lead actors Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja will bid farewell to the show, paving the way for new actors. And now with the latest updates, a well-known actress is in the headlines to play the female lead post generation leap.

According to reports by Saas Bahu Aur Betiyan, popular actress Twinkle Arora, who was part of the hit show Udaariyaan in its second season on Colors, is likely to play the lead in the Star Plus show Jhanak. Twinkle will replace everyone’s favorite Hiba Nawab to become the new lead after the leap.

Twinkle Arora won hearts with her performance as Nehmat Sandhu Virk and also made her a household name in the entertainment business. Talking about the male lead, there has been no update as such until now. However, it will be interesting to see who will pair opposite Twinkle Arora this time.

Twinkle Arora marked her debut in the entertainment business in 2019 with the Punjabi music video Wide Shade. She has also appeared in projects like Canada Balliye, Road Map, Tainu Sunda Ni, and Golden Period.