Jhanak Upcoming Twist: Mimi requests Aniruddh to meet Jhanak; Arshi tries to stop him

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and the entire Basu family mourning the death of Apu. With Moon in Aniruddh’s life, he tried to engage himself with his daughter. On the other hand, pregnant Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) got into a problem when she was given poison in the porridge she drank. She was rushed to the hospital by Parashar. As we know, Mimi got to see Jhanak at the hospital where she was fighting for her life.

The upcoming episode will see Mimi coming back to Kolkata to explain the seriousness of the issue to Aniruddh. She will tell Aniruddh that the doctor has given up on Jhanak’s recovery. She will request Aniruddh to be beside Jhanak in her last hours. Aniruddh will get emotional and will scold Mimi for talking about the last chance to meet Jhanak. However, Mimi will respond by telling Aniruddh the seriousness of Jhanak’s case. Aniruddh will be ready to go when he will be faced with Arshi’s taunt and her attempt to stop him. However, Aniruddh will this time, break all shackles and will rush to be beside Jhanak.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.