Jhanak Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Jhanak’s life in danger; Will Aniruddh and Jhanak unite before the leap?

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with the viewers being shocked about the show taking a generation leap. However, the viewers are left at tenterhooks with Aniruddh and Jhanak not uniting till now. The drama that is being shot, does not show any inclinations for their grand union.

As of now, the story is poised amid severe drama with Jhanak continuing to reside in the village. Mimi’s arrival at the same village is predicted to bring about the union of Aniruddh and Jhanak in the near future.

However, the upcoming episodes have bigger drama in store, where the pregnant Jhanak will be seen being poisoned by a villager. Parashar will rush her to the hospital where she will be claimed to be critical by doctors. Aniruddh will also get to know about Jhanak’s state and will rush to meet her. It will be interesting to see if Aniruddh will get to know that Jhanak is in the family way.

The audience who have loved Jhanak all these years, are demanding a happy union with Aniruddh and Jhanak’s union. It will be interesting to see if the makers will pave the way for it or not.

As we know, the show will soon have Arijit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora playing the leads, replacing Krushal Ahuja and Hiba Nawab.

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.