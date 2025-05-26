Serial Twists Of Last Week (19-25 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Raahi feeling uncomfortable, thinking about the bond between Anupamaa and Raghav. Raahi helped Aryan when he faced withdrawal symptoms and was about to consume drugs again. Gautam created a big scene when he got to know about Prarthana’s decision to divorce him. Moti Baa blamed Anupamaa for misguiding Prarthana when it came to understanding Gautam. However, Prarthana spoke openly with Parag about Gautam’s behaviour towards her. Parag was shocked to hear that his daughter had gone through hell, and he was not able to judge Gautam. Gautam wanted to exact revenge on Anupamaa and kidnapped Ansh. Ansh was left at the doorstep of his house in a bad state. Anupamaa faced further agony with her kitchen getting burnt. Anupamaa emerged strong when she went ahead and planned for Maahi and Aryan’s wedding.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Armaan blaming Abhira for Pookie’s disappearance. She found a note written by him of going away from her. The show took a leap of seven years, post which Abhira was seen living a middle-class life with Dadisa and Vidya, who handled a saree business. Abhira continued her lawyer’s work even while helping the ladies in their business. Abhira vowed that they would get back their Poddar house in the near future. Abhira baked a cake for Pookie on her birthday. Vidya missed Armaan and prayed that she got back her son. However, she tried hiding her feelings before Dadisa and Abhira. Vidya talked to Abhira and Dadisa about how much they missed their family, but never showed it out. In Mount Abu, Armaan had a life of his own, away from his family. Maira and Armaan had a life of their own, with Armaan running from pillar to post to celebrate Maira’s birthday. Armaan worked as an RJ and tried hard to make ends meet. However, Armaan made the mistake of not getting the cake on time. But Geetanjali and Armaan made the cake and made Maira happy. Abhira celebrated Pookie’s birthday, and Dadisa made sure that Abhira was happy on the day. Maira asked Armaan whether she could call Geetanjali as her mother. Abhira was reminded of the dreadful past when they lost Pookie, and how Armaan ran towards his daughter to find her. Armaan recollected the manner in which he decided to go away from his family after getting Pookie back. Abhira was worried for Armaan and talked about leaving him alone. Krish had taken control of the Poddar firm, and his confrontation with Dadisa and Vidya was painful. The power of the Bansals had taken over the Poddar legacy. Abhira was shocked to know that Dadisa and Vidya lost huge money to a bank scam. Maira wanted Armaan to marry Geetanjali and tried to convince her father. Armaan’s boss wanted Armaan to talk about his love story on his show.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Raghav sending a video confession of his love to Reet. However, Rohit broke the phone and saw to it that Reet did not get it. While Raghav waited for a reply from Reet to his love confession, he was shocked to receive a divorce notice. Raghav got cold on Reet, while she was unhappy. Raghav showed the divorce papers that Reet had sent to Neeta. Reet feared a conspiracy and someone playing the game to separate her and Raghav. Raghav went missing and came home drunk so that he could talk to Reet about his love. Rohit found out about the manner in which Raghav and Reet got married. Raghav was further misled into believing that Reet loved Rohit. Jamuna got to know about Unnati’s truth and wanted to tell Sharda about it. Reet was sure that a family member was conspiring to separate her and Raghav. Reet got kidnapped and when Raghav got to know that Reet did not wear her mangalsutra, he distanced himself further from Reet. The police came to Dhruv’s house to arrest him. Meanwhile, the family saw Dhruv’s huge money in his room’s locker. Reet tried to find out more about Dhruv’s involvement in the money issue. Raghav got to know about Dhruv’s misdeeds, and he got angry at Dhruv and Unnati.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Jethalal being relieved that there was no case charged against him. The Gokuldham residents showed interest in joining Jethalal for the Himalayas trip. He tried teaching Bapuji the nuances of handling the shop in his absence. With the investment fever gripping the society, Taarak was added to an elite group of investors. Taarak and Anjali were lured to invest big and earn rewards. Soon, the idea of investing and getting bigger returns spread like wildfire and all in the society wanted to invest.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Ishana going missing. This led to Adit and Mangal panicking and being desperate to search for her. Mangal, Adit and Kapil went to a warehouse to find Ishana. Kapil and Adit disguised to enter the warehouse while Mangal donned the avatar of Chamkili to save her daughter. Mangal ultimately succeeded in rescuing Ishana in a truck. She confronted both Adit and Saumya about being careless as parents. Mangal stayed back at the Saxena house, to fix her children’s lives. This upset Saumya a lot. Ishana continued to be cold with Mangal, blaming her for being an absentee mother when they needed her. Saumya wanted to use this against Mangal.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Jhanak and Ishani meeting at the exhibition. They recollected their childhood days of togetherness. Jeet kidnapped Ishani and took her to a temple to marry her as revenge. However, Jhanak’s entry at the right minute stopped the wedding. Ishani and Jhanak confronted Jeet and stopped the wedding. Kajol told them all about the severity of Apu’s condition which shocked them. Parashar supported Jhanak and urged her to stay in the village while he took care of her. Apu was happy to see Moon and asked Aniruddh to unite with Jhanak. Arshi was unhappy with Aniruddh taking Moon to see an ailing Apu. Jhanak fainted and showed signs of being pregnant. Parashar was ready to accept Jhanak’s child. Apu asked Kajol to forgive Lalon and accept him after her death.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.