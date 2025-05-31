Exclusive: Purva Parag joins the cast of Star Plus’ Jhanak

Senior actress Purva Parag, who was last seen in Saasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Ne Jaani has bagged her next on TV. She will be a part of the cast, coming in as part of the new family, in Star Plus’ popular show Jhanak. Produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, the show is set to take a generation leap post which the present leads of the show, Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja will exit. The show will see Arijit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora entering Jhanak as the new leads. As of now, Jhanak’s life is in danger, with the possibility of her untimely death. Loyals fans of the show have been urging the makers to give their story plot a happy ending with the union of Aniruddh and Jhnak.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actors Sanjeev Seth and Ujjwal Rana joining the cast of the show post its leap. There have been reports of Jyoti Mukerji also joining the cast. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

We now hear Purva Parag will play a motherly role in the new family coming in, of the male lead. Purva has been a notable name in films and TV. She has been part of projects Madaari, Sarfira, Humsafars, Ek Bhram – Sarvagunn Sampanna.

We buzzed Purva but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get through with a revert.

