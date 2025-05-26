Arjit Taneja Soon To Begin Shooting For Jhanak, Shares Update

The Star Plus show Jhanak has been in the headlines throughout the year, regularly ranking in the top five. However, after the recent dip in viewership, the makers have now planned for a generation leap, paving the way for new actors. We earlier broke the news of Arjit Taneja joining the show as the lead actor in the post-leap episodes. And now, the actor has confirmed shooting for Jhanak.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjit shared a video showcasing the farewell moment on the sets of Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. He expressed his feelings and highlighted that this show holds a special place in his heart. He was paired with his best friend, Sriti Jha, in the show. As he wraps up the shoot of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, the actor informs fans that he is now heading for his next adventure, which hints that the actor will soon begin shooting for Jhanak.

In the post-leap story of Jhanak, Arjit Taneja will appear alongside Twinkle Arora. According to the latest reports, Riya Sharma has joined Arjit and Twinkle in the lead roles. The new actors will replace the current leads, Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja. The show is produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures.

Arjit Taneja today wrapped the shoot of his current show, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Twinkle Arora gained fame from Udaariyaan, and Riya Sharma was last seen in Dhruv Tara.