Television | News

Exclusive: Mithil Jain to enter Keh Doon Tumhein as the parallel lead

Mithil Jain will soon enter the Star Plus show Keh Doon Tumhein as the new parallel lead. The show is produced by Vajra Productions. Read this exclusive newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Oct,2023 10:02:06
Exclusive: Mithil Jain to enter Keh Doon Tumhein as the parallel lead 862588

Actor Mithil Jain who is known for his roles in TV shows Begusaraai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Saraswatichandra, Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein, has bagged a plump role on TV. He will be seen entering the Star Plus thriller concept show Keh Doon Tumhein, produced by Vajra Productions. As we know, this show has been winning hearts for its intriguing story plot and unusual love story.

As we know, Keh Doon Tumhein revolves around the serial killing of young girls, happening in Panchgati. The renowned teacher, Vikrant aka Sarkar is the serial killer, with a very innocent and smart face behind which lies his dark secret. He has fallen in love with Kirti (Yukti Kapoor), which has turned the tables.

At this juncture, Kirti’s abusive husband will arrive who is a cop. Mithil Jain will play the parallel lead on the show. He will play the baddie cop by name Dev.

As per a reliable source, “Dev will be corrupt as a cop. He would have been an abusive husband to Kirti, an alcoholic by nature.”

As per the plot, Kirti would have run away from Dev and their marital life for the sake of Puru’s future. Now, Dev will be back in Panchgati and this will create a big shock for Kirti. He would be aware of the fact that Kirti and Puru are in Panchgati.

The manner in which Dev’s entry will hurt Vikrant and Kirti, will be interesting and intriguing to watch.

We buzzed Mithil but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Embrace the spirit of Navratri with love and unity: Simaran Kaur 862589
Embrace the spirit of Navratri with love and unity: Simaran Kaur
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Rumi forces Sahiba to marry him 862383
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Rumi forces Sahiba to marry him
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan gets questioned for being in Savi's room 862386
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan gets questioned for being in Savi’s room
The viewers of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan are loyal: Sumit Aroraa 862422
The viewers of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan are loyal: Sumit Aroraa
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri attempts suicide 862382
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri attempts suicide
Anupamaa Update: Pakhi gets to know a tragic news 862379
Anupamaa Update: Pakhi gets to know a tragic news

Latest Stories

Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Black Co-ord Set Is Perfect Pick For Day Out, Take Cues 862500
Meenaakshi Chaudhary’s Black Co-ord Set Is Perfect Pick For Day Out, Take Cues
Sreemukhi Looks Classic In Black Lehenga With Choker Necklace Set And Gajra Bun 862496
Sreemukhi Looks Classic In Black Lehenga With Choker Necklace Set And Gajra Bun
Watch: Raashi Khanna drops BTS moments from ‘Telusu Kada’ sets, blooms in parrot green ethnic salwar suit 862577
Watch: Raashi Khanna drops BTS moments from ‘Telusu Kada’ sets, blooms in parrot green ethnic salwar suit
Aankh Micholi Promotions: Mrunal Thakur blooms in golden intricate ethnic kurta [Photos] 862340
Aankh Micholi Promotions: Mrunal Thakur blooms in golden intricate ethnic kurta [Photos]
Stir spark in sassy ethnic attire! Athiya Shetty shows how 862353
Stir spark in sassy ethnic attire! Athiya Shetty shows how
All Smiles: Navya Nanda takes us on ‘sunkissed’ waterfall ride, check out 862572
All Smiles: Navya Nanda takes us on ‘sunkissed’ waterfall ride, check out
Read Latest News