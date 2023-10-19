Exclusive: Mithil Jain to enter Keh Doon Tumhein as the parallel lead

Actor Mithil Jain who is known for his roles in TV shows Begusaraai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Saraswatichandra, Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein, has bagged a plump role on TV. He will be seen entering the Star Plus thriller concept show Keh Doon Tumhein, produced by Vajra Productions. As we know, this show has been winning hearts for its intriguing story plot and unusual love story.

As we know, Keh Doon Tumhein revolves around the serial killing of young girls, happening in Panchgati. The renowned teacher, Vikrant aka Sarkar is the serial killer, with a very innocent and smart face behind which lies his dark secret. He has fallen in love with Kirti (Yukti Kapoor), which has turned the tables.

At this juncture, Kirti’s abusive husband will arrive who is a cop. Mithil Jain will play the parallel lead on the show. He will play the baddie cop by name Dev.

As per a reliable source, “Dev will be corrupt as a cop. He would have been an abusive husband to Kirti, an alcoholic by nature.”

As per the plot, Kirti would have run away from Dev and their marital life for the sake of Puru’s future. Now, Dev will be back in Panchgati and this will create a big shock for Kirti. He would be aware of the fact that Kirti and Puru are in Panchgati.

The manner in which Dev’s entry will hurt Vikrant and Kirti, will be interesting and intriguing to watch.

We buzzed Mithil but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.