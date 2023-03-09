Actor Monu Khanojiya who is known for his work in projects like Criminal Justice, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega and Kaande Pohe has bagged a very important role in Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa on Star Bharat.

Media reports suggest that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Priyamvada Kant is all set to enter the show.

And we at IWMBuzz.com hear that Monu’s character will enter along with Priyamvada. They will create a huge impact to the plot to come.

As per a reliable source, “Priyamvada and Monu will play interesting characters, and will bring in a new flavour to the track. Priyamvada will play the role of Chaman Bahar while Monu will essay the role of Tingu.”

We buzzed Monu but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.