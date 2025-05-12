Exclusive: Jaswinder Garnder to enter Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Actress Jaswinder Gardner who has enthralled one and all with her performances in the TV and OTT space, will soon join the cast of Sony SAB and Contiloe Pictures’ historical comedy-drama show Tenali Rama. Jaswinder is known for her roles in shows Ek Deewaana Tha, Ishq Par Zor Nahi, Suryaputra Karn, Kaleerein etc.

Tenali Rama has been seeing some interesting twists with the entries of Kunal Karan Kapoor, Nikkhil Arya, Shrashti Maheshwari, Romil Chaudhary, Pratik Parihar etc.

We now hear of Jaswinder making her entry for the upcoming story, where she plays a very interesting role.

You can take a look at the exclusive writeups on Tenali Rama’s new additions that we at IWMBuzz.com have written about here.

Exclusive: Bigg Boss fame Romil Chaudhary to enter Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Exclusive: Nikkhil Arya to enter Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

We buzzed Jaswinder but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.