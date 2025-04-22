Exclusive: Bigg Boss fame Romil Chaudhary to enter Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Actor Romil Chaudhary, who was seen in Bigg Boss 12, and has featured in TV shows Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Naa, etc, will soon be joining the cast of Tenali Rama on Sony SAB. The show produced by Contiloe Pictures recently engaged audiences with the wolf threat track in the region of Keladi, which directly affected the empire of Vijayanagar. It also focused on the terrorising plan of the Bahamani kingdom against Vijayanagar.

Also, recently, the team of Tenali Rama marked their first big milestone, completing 100 episodes. The team, comprising the cast and the crew, celebrated this happy moment on the sets.

We now hear of Romil entering the show in the coming story that will be focussed upon. He will play the role of a King.

We buzzed Romil but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalised set him apart.

