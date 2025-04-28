Exclusive: Nikkhil Arya to enter Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Sony SAB’s historical comedy-drama Tenali Rama produced by Contiloe Pictures is seeing big drama recently, with a threat looming large over King Krishnadevaraya’s throne. We wrote about Bigg Boss fame Romil Chaudhary’s entry in the show. He plays the role of Govind Devaraya who is the actual heir of Vijayanagar.

There has been a surprise entry of actor Kunal Karan Kapoor too into the plot as Laxmanappa Bhattaru, aka Laxman. A former army doctor-turned-sleuth, Laxman’s entry will stir things up in more ways than one. Loyal, thoughtful, and fiercely intelligent, Laxman is a man of science and reason. He left a life of violence to seek purpose in knowledge, truth, and justice.

Now, we hear of actor Nikkhil Arya joining the cast of Tenali Rama in a vital role. Nikkhil was recently seen making his debut in Gujarati films with the film titled Gulaabi. The film had a good theatrical run and was appreciated for its story and performances. It revolved around three women of different generations, and the actor played a key role in their lives.

Now, Nikkhil is all set to enter Tenali Rama as one of the main characters.

As per a reliable source, “Nikkhil will be seen as one of the main characters in the show from now on.”

