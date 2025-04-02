Exclusive: Jhanak fame Salman Shaikh to enter Star Plus’ Pocket Mein Aasmaan

Actor Salman Shaikh, who engaged audiences with his soulful performance in the role of the popular actor Aditya Kapoor in Star Plus’ Jhanak, will now enter the Star Plus show Pocket Mein Aasmaan. This Star Plus show, produced by Boyhood Productions, which is the Hindi version of the popular Bengali show Tomader Rani, has Abhika Malakar and Farman Haider playing the leads.

As we know, the story narrative has Rani attending medical college despite being pregnant. She has been facing hurdles at home, with her family not being happy over her exertion in college when pregnant.

The show recently saw the entry of Aastha Agarwal entering the show as a Professor in college, teaching Rani.

Now, the show will see Salman’s entry, is what we hear. The actor has begun his shoot for the show.

As per a reliable source, “He will play the role of Dr Sohum, who will be a popular gynaecologist.”

This captivating show Pocket Mein Aasmaan stars Abhika Malakar as Rani, an expectant mother navigating the delicate balance between her career ambitions and motherhood. Rani is caught in a life-altering dilemma when her husband, Digvijay (played by Farman Haider), asks her to make an impossible choice her career dreams or embrace motherhood. Rani, however, is determined to have it all. With unwavering conviction, she sets out to prove that success in both her personal and professional life is not only possible but achievable.

