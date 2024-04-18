Exclusive: Jyoti Mukherji joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan Chudail

Actress Jyoti Mukherji who made her comeback to TV with Tera Mera Saath Rahe, will be a part of the cast of Colors’ supernatural show Suhaagan Chudail. The show produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’ Peninsula Pictures, will have Nia Sharma playing the chudail and the titular role. The story will revolve around a couple, and how the man will be in the trap of a chudail, and how the wife will try to save her husband from this trap.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Bengali actress Debchandrima Singha Roy bagging the main lead’s role. She has been part of Bengali projects like Preme Pora Baron, Shaheber Chithi, Homestay Murders, Sanjher Bhatti, Kajallata etc. We also reported about Dinesh Mehta bagging a key role. You can check the story here.

Exclusive: Sanjher Bhatti fame Debchandrima Singha Roy joins Nia Sharma for Colors’ supernatural show Suhaagan Chudail

Exclusive: Dinesh Mehta bags Colors’ Suhaagan Chudail

We now hear of Jyoti Mukherji being part of the show. Jyoti was last seen in Dangal show Aaina.

As per a reliable source, “Jyoti will play the character of the lead’s mother.”

We buzzed Jyoti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates from the TV, film and the OTT spaces.