IWMBuzz
Television | News

Exclusive: Dinesh Mehta bags Colors’ Suhaagan Chudail

Dinesh Mehta who was seen in Pracchand Ashok on Colors, will be playing an integral role in Colors' new supernatural show, Suhaagan Chudail which has Nia Sharma playing the titular role.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Exclusive: Dinesh Mehta bags Colors' Suhaagan Chudail 890514

Actor Dinesh Mehta who was recently seen in the TV shows Pracchand Ashok, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo etc, has bagged his next show on TV. He has been roped in to play a crucial role in Colors’ supernatural presentation, titled Suhaagan Chudail. The show as we know, is produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’ Peninsula Pictures.

Nia Sharma who was last seen in Naagin 4, has been roped in to play the titular role of the Chudail in the show. As per media reports, Nia will play the main lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Bengali actress Debchandrima Singha Roy bagging the main lead’s role. She has been part of Bengali projects like Preme Pora Baron, Shaheber Chithi, Homestay Murders, Sanjher Bhatti, Kajallata etc. You can check the story here.

Exclusive: Sanjher Bhatti fame Debchandrima Singha Roy joins Nia Sharma for Colors’ supernatural show Suhaagan Chudail

We now hear of Dinesh playing a crucial role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “He will play an important character cast opposite Nia Sharma.”

We buzzed Dinesh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Dinesh, he has entertained masses in projects like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 5, RadhaKrishn, Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein, Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo, Dharm Yoddha Garud and Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.