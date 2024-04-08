Exclusive: Dinesh Mehta bags Colors’ Suhaagan Chudail

Actor Dinesh Mehta who was recently seen in the TV shows Pracchand Ashok, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo etc, has bagged his next show on TV. He has been roped in to play a crucial role in Colors’ supernatural presentation, titled Suhaagan Chudail. The show as we know, is produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’ Peninsula Pictures.

Nia Sharma who was last seen in Naagin 4, has been roped in to play the titular role of the Chudail in the show. As per media reports, Nia will play the main lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Bengali actress Debchandrima Singha Roy bagging the main lead’s role. She has been part of Bengali projects like Preme Pora Baron, Shaheber Chithi, Homestay Murders, Sanjher Bhatti, Kajallata etc. You can check the story here.

We now hear of Dinesh playing a crucial role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “He will play an important character cast opposite Nia Sharma.”

We buzzed Dinesh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Dinesh, he has entertained masses in projects like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 5, RadhaKrishn, Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein, Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo, Dharm Yoddha Garud and Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.