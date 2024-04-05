Exclusive: Sanjher Bhatti fame Debchandrima Singha Roy joins Nia Sharma for Colors’ supernatural show Suhaagan Chudail

Suhaagan Chudail, will be the next supernatural show to launch on Hindi TV. Produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’ Peninsula Pictures, the show will soon go on the floor. There have been media reports about Naagin 4 fame Nia Sharma making a comeback on TV with this new show. As per reports, she will play the chudail, the titular role, who will be after a man. The story will revolve around a couple, and how the man will be in the trap of a chudail, and how the wife will try to save her husband from this trap.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com have the exclusive news of Debchandrima Singha Roy, the popular Tollywood actress bagging the lead role. She has been part of Bengali projects like Preme Pora Baron, Shaheber Chithi, Homestay Murders, Sanjher Bhatti, Kajallata etc.

As we know, Sanjher Bhatti in which Debchandrima played the lead, was made in Hindi as Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.

As per a reliable source, “Debchandrima has been roped in to play the female lead. She will be a fresh face, getting introduced in Hindi TV through this show.”

For the uninitiated, Debchandrima was earlier on the verge of getting finalized to play the female lead opposite Rajveer Singh for Colors’ Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan. But Debchandrima lost this opportunity owing to health issues.

