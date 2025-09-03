Exclusive: Jyoti Tiwari joins the cast of Dangal TV’s Paro Sang Dev

Jyoti Tiwari, who was last seen in Colors TV’s Mshri and Dangal TV’s Pyaar Ki Raahein, has joined the cast of Dangal TV’s upcoming show Paro Sang Dev. The show is produced by Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames. Paro Sang Dev is about the wedding of Dev with a girl by name Parvati. But destiny will create a twist wherein the real wife will go away, and the place will be taken by yet another girl by name Parvati.

Paro Sang Dev will see Jahnavi Soni and Arjun Verma playing the lead roles. We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Dipti Kashyap, Dipti Thapar, Sapna Madaan, Ashish Kaul joining the cast to play pivotal roles. We also wrote about the new actress Shriya Nigam roped in to play the other Parvati, who will get married to Dev. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check them here.

Jyoti Tiwari, we hear, will be a part of Dev’s family. She will have a negative shaded persona and will be the main catalyst for drama in the house.

