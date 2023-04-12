Actor Karan Chhabra who had earlier participated in Splitsvilla 9, and has featured in shows Har Mard Ki Dard Nahi Hota, Brahmarakshas etc, will soon enter Dangal’s show Sindoor Ki Keemat.

Sindoor Ki Keemat will go through a revamp. Lead actor Shehzad Sheikh has quit the show, and it will be Mohit Hiranandani taking over as the new lead.

The show produced by 4 Lions Films will see many new entries in its new season, is what we hear. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about Harsh Vasishth joining the cast.

We now hear of Karan Singh Chhabra too entering the show in a crucial role.

There are reports of actor Rajiv Kumar too entering the show.

We buzzed Karan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Dangal and Producer, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.