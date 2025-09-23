Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya fame Aryan Raajput bags Star Plus’ Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

Young actor Aryan Raajput, who made a promising debut on TV in the role of Mayank in Kumkum Bhagya, will play a vital role in the main cast of Star Plus‘ show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. Produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, the show stars Manjeet Makkar as Krishna and Divyaa Patil as Khushi, two characters whose lives are poles apart yet unexpectedly intertwined. While Khushi represents resilience and responsibility, Krishna embodies adaptability and charm together; they set the stage for a narrative filled with emotions, twists, and unexpected bonds.

We at IWMBuzz.com recently reported exclusively about Kishori Shahane playing a vital role in the show. If you have missed reading our article, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Kishori Shahane joins the cast of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Star Plus show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

We now hear of Aryan Raajput bagging a prime role, that of Karan, as the parallel lead in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Karan will be a rich, charming and cool guy, who will have a prominent part in the story plot.”

We buzzed Aryan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has successful shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Teri Meri Doriyaan, etc to their credit. Jhallee is the banner’s ongoing show on Dangal TV.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.