Actor Kushagre Dua who has featured in TV shows like Mehendi Hai Rachnewaali, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, Udaariyaan etc, will now be seen in the upcoming Colors show Meri Bhavya Life. Produced by Sphere Origins, the show will be an inspiring story of a confident girl on the heftier side and her journey to aspire to whatever she wants to achieve despite being a point of talk and mockery over being overweight. Karan Vohra and Prisha Dhatwalia will play the leads in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about Prisha and Karan playing the leads. We also wrote about the stellar cast of Prachi Kowli, Kruttika Desai, Iqbal Azad, Mehul Kajaria, Sheetal Maulik, Disha Upadhyay, Akshita Tiwari, Gouri Agarwal, Khyaati Keswani being a part of it. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Sphere Origin which has bankrolled two successful ventures in their last outing on TV, with Kathaa Ankahee on Sony TV and Pandya Store on Star Plus, is presently working on this concept for Colors.

