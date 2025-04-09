Exclusive: Khyaati Keswani joins the cast of Colors’ Meri Bhavya Life

Senior actress Khyaati Keswani who was last seen in the show Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa, has bagged a meaty role in the upcoming Colors show Meri Bhavya Life, produced by Sphere Origin. The production house, which bankrolled two successful ventures in their last outing on TV, with Kathaa Ankahee on Sony TV and Pandya Store on Star Plus, is presently working on this concept for Colors.

Meri Bhavya Life will be an inspiring story of a confident girl on the heftier side and her journey to aspire to whatever she wants to achieve despite being a point of talk and mockery over being overweight. Karan Vohra and Prisha Dhatwalia will play the leads in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about Prisha and Karan playing the leads. We also wrote about the stellar cast of Prachi Kowli, Kruttika Desai, Iqbal Azad, Mehul Kajaria, Sheetal Maulik, Disha Upadhyay, Akshita Tiwari, Gouri Agarwal being a part of it. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Khyaati Keswani being roped in for a meaty role. She will be cast opposite Hiten Tejwani in the show. Khyaati was also seen in the popular Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

