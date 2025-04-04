Exclusive: Gouri Agarwal joins the cast of Colors’ Meri Bhavya Life

Actress Gouri Agarwal who was seen in Imlie as the wife of Sai Ketan Rao for a brief time, will be a part of the new journey of the show Meri Bhavya Life, which will soon air on Colors. Produced by Sphere Origins, the show has seen a delay after its promo and first look were launched a few months back.

Meri Bhavya Life will be an inspiring story of a confident girl on the heftier side and her journey to aspire to whatever she wants to achieve, despite being a point of talk and mockery over being overweight. Karan Vohra and Prisha Dhatwalia will play the leads in the show.

The promo unfolds with a prospective groom’s family being thoroughly impressed by her achievements. But when she enters, the compliments quickly fade, replaced by judgmental glances about her weight. Refusing to be sized down to anyone’s narrow definition of perfection, she makes a powerful statement by rejecting the marriage prospect.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about Prisha and Karan playing the leads. We also wrote about the stellar cast of Prachi Kowli, Kruttika Desai, Iqbal Azad, Mehul Kajaria, Sheetal Maulik, Disha Upadhyay, Akshita Tiwari being a part of it. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Prachi Kowli joins the cast of Sphere Origins’ Meri Bhavya Life for Colors

Exclusive: Pandya Store fame Kruttika Desai joins the cast of Sphere Origins’ show Meri Bhavya Life on Colors

We now hear of Gouri bagging the negative lead’s role in the show.

We buzzed Gouri but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.