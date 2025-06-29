Ram Bhavan Cast Khushbu Rajendra As Isha And Mishkat Varma As Om: Check Show Time And More Updates

Ram Bhavan, the Colors TV show launched at the beginning of the year, is winning hearts. Produced by Rolling Tales Productions, the show is a family drama and an official remake of the Tamil TV series Deivamagal. Here, check out the full updates about the show below.

Main Cast

Ram Bhavan casts actress Khushbu Rajendra as the female lead, Isha Mishra Vajpayee, and Mishkat Varma as the male lead, Om Ram Das Vajpayee. Khushbu and Mishkat are paired for the first time, and their chemistry is ruling hearts online.

Full Cast

Vijay Kashyap – Ramdas Vajpayee

Hitanshu Jinsi – Dhruv Shukla

Waseem Mushtaq – Jagdish Vajpayee

Aliraza Namdar – Dilip Singh

Sudesh Berry – Subhash Mishra

Seema Kapoor – Maya Shukla

Anindita Sinha – Sumitra Subhash Mishra

Amit Poddar – Jay Vajpayee

Srushti Mishra – Ragini Vajpayee

Vikash Tiwari – Murari

Shalu Shreya – Mala Vajpayee

Summit Jaiswal – Sunny

Ajay Chaudhary – Raghvendra Thakur

Aneri Vajani – Shivani

Show Start Date And Air Time

Ram Bhavan aired on television for the first time on 29 January 2025 at 8:30 PM. However, the show’s timing was changed this month due to declining TRP ratings. The show now airs at 10:30 PM, Monday to Sunday.

Summary

Ram Bhavan is a family drama with a major twist. The show is set in the heart of Prayagraj and tells the story of Ram Bhavan, spanning decades of family issues and shifting power within the house. The story revolves around the young and ambitious Om Vajpayee, his cunning sister-in-law, Om’s wife Isha, and Ram Bhavan, making it a high-stakes drama with a gripping storyline.