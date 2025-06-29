Ram Bhavan, the Colors TV show launched at the beginning of the year, is winning hearts. Produced by Rolling Tales Productions, the show is a family drama and an official remake of the Tamil TV series Deivamagal. Here, check out the full updates about the show below.
Main Cast
Ram Bhavan casts actress Khushbu Rajendra as the female lead, Isha Mishra Vajpayee, and Mishkat Varma as the male lead, Om Ram Das Vajpayee. Khushbu and Mishkat are paired for the first time, and their chemistry is ruling hearts online.
Full Cast
Vijay Kashyap – Ramdas Vajpayee
Hitanshu Jinsi – Dhruv Shukla
Waseem Mushtaq – Jagdish Vajpayee
Aliraza Namdar – Dilip Singh
Sudesh Berry – Subhash Mishra
Seema Kapoor – Maya Shukla
Anindita Sinha – Sumitra Subhash Mishra
Amit Poddar – Jay Vajpayee
Srushti Mishra – Ragini Vajpayee
Vikash Tiwari – Murari
Shalu Shreya – Mala Vajpayee
Summit Jaiswal – Sunny
Ajay Chaudhary – Raghvendra Thakur
Aneri Vajani – Shivani
Show Start Date And Air Time
Ram Bhavan aired on television for the first time on 29 January 2025 at 8:30 PM. However, the show’s timing was changed this month due to declining TRP ratings. The show now airs at 10:30 PM, Monday to Sunday.
Summary
Ram Bhavan is a family drama with a major twist. The show is set in the heart of Prayagraj and tells the story of Ram Bhavan, spanning decades of family issues and shifting power within the house. The story revolves around the young and ambitious Om Vajpayee, his cunning sister-in-law, Om’s wife Isha, and Ram Bhavan, making it a high-stakes drama with a gripping storyline.