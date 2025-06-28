Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya’s trick pays off; Mangal gets into a huge misunderstanding

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being in a fix after agreeing to marry Kapil (Kapil Nirmal). We saw Kusum getting angry at Mangal for not being transparent to her. Kusum felt that Mangal lied to her that Shanti was unwell. Kusum was shocked to know that Shanti was living with Kapil’s family. Mangal was pained and fought with her mother Shanti for bringing about a misunderstanding with Kusum.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal worrying over Kusum’s reaction. She will want to confess before Kusum, all of her forced decision to marry Kapil. Mangal will talk to Kusum but there will be destiny’s play in it. Mangal will tell Kusum that if on the next day, she applies tika on her forehead, she will consider that as a blessing to go ahead in life and marry Kapil. Saumya will use it to her own advantage, as Kusum will not know about this talk of Mangal. Kusum will, as usual, apply teeka on Mangal’s forehead and Mangal will be in tears, as she will consider it as a blessing coming from Kusum.

What will happen next?

