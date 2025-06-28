Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi returns to Kartik’s house; Kartik shocked

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) getting to know about Raghuveer’s association with Jia. She got to know about Anika being alive and what Raghuveer was going through. We have seen in the promo that Lakshmi will now stand up for herself and fight against her enemies without getting bogged down in any way. The promo shows her going to the Nigam house and telling the family that she can get Gayatri arrested as she has proof of the fact that she tried to kill her by pushing her down the cliff.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi entering the Nigam household with music and noise. She will come in dressed as a bride and will sing and dance and announce her return to the household. Kartik and his family will be agitated with her grand return, as she has come by threatening them of putting Gayatri behind bars. However, a few in the house will be happy with Lakshmi’s return.

