Meri Bhavya Life Cast Prisha Dhatwalia As Bhavya And Karan Vohra As Rishank: Check Show Time And More Updates

Meri Bhavya Life, the recently launched show on Colors TV, is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Waddhwa under their banner, SphereoriginsSphere Origins. It is a Hindi adaptation of the popular Marathi series Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. It’s been a couple of months since the launch of the show. Here’s a full update about the show.

Main Cast

Prisha Dhatwalia plays the titular role of Bhavya Agarwal, marking her television debut. In contrast, Karan Vohra plays the male lead, Rishank Jaiswal. Their mismatched chemistry makes the show interesting to watch.

Full Cast

Iqbal Azad – Vinay Singh

Hiten Tejwani – Nitin Jaiswal

Khyaati Keswani – Sakshi Jaiswal

Sheetal Maulik – Priya Jaiswal

Kruttika Desai – Bua Maa

Actors like Akshita Tiwari, Mehul Kajaria, Manasi Salvi, and Prachi Kowli also play key roles.

Show Start Date And Air Time

Meri Bhavya Life is a Colors TV show produced by Sphere Origins and launched on 1 May 2025; the show airs at 7:00 PM and streams online on JioHotstar.

Summary

Meri Bhavya Life chronicles the story of Bhavya Agarwal, a woman who refuses to be defined by her physical appearance or societal rules. In her journey, she meets Rishank Jaiswal, her love interest, which adds interest to the story. It is a refreshing show for fans who are tired of the usual drama, and it also sends a strong message to society.