Exclusive: Maati Se Bandhi Dor fame Resham bags Colors TV’s show Dhaakad Beera

Resham, who played the role of Jaya in Star Plus’ Maati Se Bandhi Dor, has joined the cast of Colors TV‘s Dhaakad Beera. As we know, the show produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films is going for a 15-year leap, post which the grown-up Samrat and Kishmish will take centre stage. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Gaurav S Bajaj playing Samrat post the leap and leading the show as the lead. Child actor Divyam Shukla has played the role of Samrat till now. The show has the concept of the unwavering devotion of a brother towards his sister. He stands tall and vows to protect his sister from all troubles, and faces staunch objection from his own family.

While Nikki Sharma of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti fame will play the role of Kishmish, sister of Samrat, Neha Rana, who was last seen as the lead in Colors TV’s Megha Barsenge, will play the main lead opposite Gaurav.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Resham comes in as a vital character and will be seen as the love interest of Samrat.

