Exclusive: Mansi Jain joins the cast of Zee TV’s Jagadhatri

Actress Mansi Jain, who gained recognition through her role in Pushpa Impossible, has joined the cast of Zee TV‘s upcoming show Jagadhatri. Produced by Rahul Tewary Productions, the show’s first look promo appears exciting and depicts a different concept, given the genre of shows that are on air presently.

Jagadhatri is the tale of a girl who is pressured by the complexities in her family, reduced to running errands and not receiving the needed love and respect. Behind everyone’s eyes, Jagadhatri is an agent, a fierce power who dares to go bold and fight evil forces.

IWMBuzz.com were the first to report exclusively about Farman Haider and Sonakshi Batra playing the leads in Jagadhatri. We also wrote about Vishavpreet Kaur and Imran Khan playing crucial roles. If you have not read it, you can check them here.

We now hear of Mansi Jain playing an important character. IWMBuzz.com recently mentioned that Mansi is presently shooting in Kasauli for the Hungama web series, Vinny Ki Kitaab.

We buzzed Mansi, and she confirmed the news to us, saying, “Yes, I play an important role in Jagadhatri. All I can say is that it will be a grey-shaded character.”

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get through to them.

