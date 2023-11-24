Exclusive: Neetu Pandey bags Swastik Productions’ Shrimad Ramayan for Sony TV

Actress Neetu Pandey who was last seen in Dangal’s Baazi Ishq Ki, will soon join the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s next. As we know, Swastik Productions, which is noted to deliver stunning mythological masterpieces on television, is presently starting work on the new show Shrimad Ramayan for Sony TV.

Swastik Productions is presently having shows Vanshaj, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Chand Jalne Laga working wonders on the television charts. The production house is popular for working out mythological ventures and is known for its past TV projects, Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, RadhaKrishn etc.

Shrimad Ramayan will be yet another feather in the production house’s cap with respect to mythological shows. As per media reports, Nikitin Dheer has been roped in to play the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan.

We had earlier reported about Basant Bhatt being in the show. If you have not read it, you can check it here.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com have heard this exclusive news that actress Neetu Pandey has been brought on board the show to play a vital role.

As per a reliable source, Neetu Pandey will play the role of Kaikasi. As per the Hindu mythology, Kaikasi was the mother of King Raavan.

We buzzed Neetu but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Neetu Pandey played the mother to Fahmaan Khan in Star Plus’ Imlie. She has been featured in projects Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Satyameva Jayate etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.