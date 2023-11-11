Exclusive: Basant Bhatt bags Swastik Productions’ Shrimad Ramayan on Sony TV

Actor Basant Bhatt who has featured in mythological projects like Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, RadhaKrishn, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Suryaputr Karn etc, has bagged the plump role in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s upcoming visual grandeour titled Shrimad Ramayan, for Sony Entertainment Television.

Swastik Productions is doing well, with its recently launched shows Vanshaj, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Chand Jalne Laga working wonders on the television charts.

The production house is popular for working out mythological ventures and is known for its past TV projects, Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, RadhaKrishn etc.

News is out in the media about Nikitin Dheer being roped in to play the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com hear of Basant Bhatt being roped in to play the role of Lakshman. He is a prolific performer and the role of Lakshman will be yet another challenge in his acting repertoire. It is believed that the makers are looking at casting fresh faces as Lord Ram and Sita in the project.

We buzzed Basant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.