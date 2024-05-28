Exclusive: Parakh Madan to enter Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi

Actress Parakh Madan who was seen recently in the role of the dance tutor Diya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, will soon enter the Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show is seeing big drama with the presence of Paro and her identity causing big clashes between Rishi and Lakshmi. Finally, Rishi has gotten to know that Paro is his daughter.

As we know, Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?

While viewers are engrossed in the nail-biting drama plot of the show, viewers will see an exciting new entry.

Parakh Madan will enter the show to add more drama to the plot. Her entry will present a new flavour to the audience.

As per a reliable source, “Parakh will play the role of Anchal, who will be the sister of Neelam (Smita Bansal). Anchal will be a strong-headed, independent character who will not hesitate to speak her mind. She will be over-protective about her sister, and hence will be against Lakshmi.”

We buzzed Parakh but did not get revert.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.