Exclusive: Preeti Kochar joins the cast of Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere

Actress Preeti Kochar who was recently seen in Good Newwz and Farzi, has joined the cast of Zee TV’s next. She will be part of the cast of Zee TV’s upcoming show, Main Hoon Saath Tere, produced by Amir Jaffar and Sonali Jaffar’s Full House Media.

The show has Karan Vohra and Ulka Gupta playing the leads. The captivating first promo of the show has added to the intrigue of the audience. The show promises to be a cute love tale. The promo shows the male lead being in love, and confessing his love for the girl to her own son and asking him if he can marry her.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written about actors Karan Suchak, Preeti Chaudhary, Ali Hasan, Mansi Srivastava, Priyamvada Singh being part of the show, in effective prime roles. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Preeti playing an integral part in the show.

As per a reliable source, “She will start shooting for the show soon.”

