Exclusive: Karan Suchak joins the cast of Full House Media’s next for Zee TV

Popular actor Karan Suchak who was last seen in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, has bagged his next meaty role on TV. He has joined the cast of Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s new show for Zee TV. The show will have Ulka Gupta and Kunal Vohra playing the leads.

The banner Full House Media has given other engaging concepts like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Qubool Hai, Trideviyaan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Shaadi Ke Siyape, Papa By Chance, Devanshi, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha etc.

Exclusive: Ulka Gupta to play the lead in Full House Media's next for Zee TV

We now hear of Karan Suchak joining the cast of the show in an important role. He will be associating with Full House Media after the successful show, Meri Hanikarak Biwi.

Karan Suchak has done well for himself in a variety of genres and roles on TV. His notable works include Pavitra Rishta, Sinhasan Battisi, Siya Ke Ram, Peshwa Bajirao, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Sirf Tum etc.

