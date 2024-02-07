Exclusive: Ulka Gupta to play the lead in Full House Media’s next for Zee TV

Producer duo Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s banner Full House Media will soon bring a new show for Zee TV. Full House Media has earlier given the engaging drama concept of Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua for Zee TV. The banner has given other engaging concepts like Trideviyaan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Shaadi Ke Siyape, Papa By Chance, Devanshi, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha etc.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com hear that Full House Media will soon start work on a new show, for Zee TV.

As per a reliable source, “The show will have a very emotional appeal, and will be of a drama concept.”

Coming to the lead, we hear that popular actress Ulka Gupta, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery and Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara Samay Sadi Se Phare has been roped in to play the female lead in Sonali Jaffar’s next.

We buzzed Ulka but did not get through to her.

The source tells us, “Ulka Gupta has been roped in to play the female lead in the show. She will be seen in a new avatar.”

We reached out to the Producer Sonali Jaffar and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Ulka, she has been a prolific performer from a young age. As a child artist, she has played vital roles in TV shows Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Jhansi Ki Rani, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.