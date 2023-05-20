ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Prema Mehta bags socio-mytho show Dev Rahasya

Prema Mehta who was seen in popular show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has bagged a new show of socio-mytho genre Dev Rahasya. Read to know more about the show and her role.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 May,2023 10:53:52
Actress Prema Mehta who has featured in TV shows Pavitra Bhagya, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has bagged her next.

She is playing a prime role in the upcoming TV show Dev Rahasya. The show is slated to be a socio-mytho show which will traverse between the mythological genre and the present time. The show will deal with the myths of the ancient times and how they are perceived in the present era.

The show is produced by Multiverse Motion Pictures. Presently talks are on with major broadcasters for its launch.

As per a reliable source, “Prema Mehta will be part of the show in its prime cast. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in its present era of plot.”

We buzzed Prema but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at Iwmbuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News