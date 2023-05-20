Exclusive: Prema Mehta bags socio-mytho show Dev Rahasya

Prema Mehta who was seen in popular show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has bagged a new show of socio-mytho genre Dev Rahasya. Read to know more about the show and her role.

Actress Prema Mehta who has featured in TV shows Pavitra Bhagya, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has bagged her next.

She is playing a prime role in the upcoming TV show Dev Rahasya. The show is slated to be a socio-mytho show which will traverse between the mythological genre and the present time. The show will deal with the myths of the ancient times and how they are perceived in the present era.

The show is produced by Multiverse Motion Pictures. Presently talks are on with major broadcasters for its launch.

As per a reliable source, “Prema Mehta will be part of the show in its prime cast. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in its present era of plot.”

We buzzed Prema but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at Iwmbuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Shardul Pandit to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

Exclusive: Aanchal Munjal bags Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

Exclusive: Yeh Meri Family fame Ahan Nirban to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

The graph of Shweta till now in Pandya Store has been commendable: Ankita Bahuguna

Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti

I believe that I have to create the best possible cinema for my audience: Vyom Yadav of Garmi fame

Sadhwi Majumder finds her character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang ‘quite relatable’