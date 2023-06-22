Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors' Suhaagan

Actress Priyanka Nayan who was last seen in Zee TV’s Rishton Ka Manjha will now be part of the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan post its generation leap. Yes, you have heard it right!! We at IWMBuzz.com have been giving our readers exclusive newsbreaks on the post leap cast in Suhaagan.

As we know, Suhaagan has child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj playing the roles of Bindiya and Payal respectively. Now the show will see a generation leap with the children growing up.

IWMBuzz.com reported news about Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan playing the leads in Suhaagan. We also wrote about Nilima Singh of Nimki Muhkiya fame joining the cast. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check it here.

Now, we hear of actress Priyanka Nayan joining the cast of Suhaagan post its leap. There have been media reports of Aditya Deshmukh of Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame playing the elder brother of the male lead.

As per our reliable source, “Priyanka Nayan will play the onscreen wife of Aditya.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.