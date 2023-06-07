ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Reva Kaurase to feature in LSD Films' Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti on Zee TV

Actress Reva Kaurase will be part of the cast of LSD Films' new show for Zee TV, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti. The show stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma as leads.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Jun,2023 12:00:32
Actress Reva Kaurase who will be seen in the Durga Srivastava-directed film Seeta Manohara Sri Raghava, will join the cast of Zee TV’s next. She has joined the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti, the show produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films.

LSD Films has produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam – Radha Mohan, Manmohini, Beyhadh 2, Bahu Begum, Ek Deewana Tha and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti will see Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma playing the lead roles. Actors Parineeti Borthakur, Sanjay Swaraj, Nimisha Vakharia, Gaurav Wadhwa etc will be part of the cast of the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Ssumier Pasricha and Meenakshi Verma being part of the show.

If you have missed reading it, you can check it up here.

We now hear of Reva bagging a meaty role in the show.

We buzzed Reva but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As per reports in media, the show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti is slated to be the spin-off of Prateek Sharma’s popular and long-running show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Krishn. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy and Keerti Nagpure in lead roles.

