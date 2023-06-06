ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Meenakshi Verma joins the cast of LSD Films' Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti for Zee TV

Senior actress Meenakshi Verma will be part of the cast of LSD Films' new show for Zee TV, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti. Read to know more details.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jun,2023 12:58:44
Senior actress Meenakshi Verma who was last seen in Colors’ Balika Vadhu 2, will soon join the cast of Prateek Sharma’s new show for Zee TV, titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti.

LSD Films has produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam – Radha Mohan, Manmohini, Beyhadh 2, Bahu Begum, Ek Deewana Tha and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti will see Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma playing the lead roles. Actors Parineeti Borthakur, Sanjay Swaraj, Nimisha Vakharia, Gaurav Wadhwa etc will be part of the cast of the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Ssumier Pasricha roped in for the show. He is popularly known in the digital world as Pammi Aunty. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Pammi Aunty fame Ssumier Pasricha bags spin-off of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

We now hear of Meenakshi Verma playing an integral role in the show.

We buzzed Meenakshi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As per reports in media, the show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti is slated to be the spin-off of Prateek Sharma’s popular and long-running show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Krishn. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy and Keerti Nagpure in lead roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

