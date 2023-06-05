ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Pammi Aunty fame Ssumier Pasricha bags spin-off of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan

Ssumier Pasricha, has worked in popular projects like Sasural Simar Ka, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Tenali Rama, will be seen in the spin-off of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan on Zee TV.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jun,2023 13:54:25
Young and talented actor Ssumier Pasricha, who is popularly known for his Pammi Aunty avatar, is all set to return to TV after a gap of four years. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actor will be seen in the spin-off of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan on Zee TV.

The source adds, “Ssumier will be seen in a special role. And he has already started shooting for the show in Banaras with the cast.”

As per reports in the media, the show is titled Shiv Shakti, and it is being produced by LSD Production, helmed by Prateek Sharma. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma will play leads. Nimisha Vakharia and Gaurav Wadhwa will be seen playing pivotal roles.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan stars Shabbir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in the lead roles. Producer Prateek Sharma has bankrolled popular shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Beyhadh 2, Mannmohini, Bahu Begum, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. Radha Mohan and Rabb Se Hai Dua on Zee TV are his current projects.

As audiences know, Ssumier has worked in popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Tenali Rama on TV. And he was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

We buzzed Ssumier but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

