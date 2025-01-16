Arjun Bijlani’s mother ‘doing perfectly fine’ in the hospital; Read for more details

Popular actor Arjun Bijlani finally can breathe free, as his mother is out of danger, recuperating and to be discharged soon from the hospital. Yes, there is an update on the social media handle that his mother is healthy and there is nothing to worry about. As we know, Arjun’s mother was admitted to the hospital at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. However, on 14 January, came the shocking news of his mother being moved to the ICU after her oxygen levels dropped considerably low. Arjun had in fact, spoken to the media then, expressing his desire for his mother to get better soon.

Now, it seems that God heard his plea and has made things right!! The present update as per Arjun, is that his mother is better and will be discharged soon from the hospital.

Arjun’s wife Neha Swami took to Instagram with the present happy update and she said, “We want to inform you all that our mother is doing perfectly fine and she’s recovering in the hospital. The best care is being taken and her treatment is going well. Hopefully, she will be discharged soon. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you, everyone, for your love and concern. Mom is healthy and happy. Soon she’ll be home.”

You can check the update given by Neha here.

Courtesy: Instagram

This is such a relief!! We wish happy homecoming for Arjun’s mom and wish her a speedy recovery. Arjun’s fans will be waiting now to see his happy face again, back with his family in his house!!