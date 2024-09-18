Arjun Bijlani Brings Back Miley Jab Hum Tum Moments On Sanaya Irani Birthday, Fans Miss Nupur aka Rati Pandey

Miley Jab Hum Tum actor Sanaya Irani turns 41 on 17 September.

Sanaya Irani’s birthday did bring a lot of great memories of close friendships!!! One such is the gang of Miley Jab Hum Tum, which is close even today! Years have passed since the popular show was on air and was talked about. But it remains in the deepest of memories of fans even today, and it is the same for the cast too. Actors Arjun Bijlani, Rati Pandey, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal got together to play the leads of the show. The show made them household names, and their chemistry as friends and the couples in the show bagged huge appreciation. Recently, on Sanaya Irani’s birthday, Arjun Bijlani brought to memory the happy moments of the Miley Jab Hum Tum gang by posting a collage of pictures from the past and even the present.

The pictures were amazing as a collection and we are sure that it warmed the hearts of fans who have loved the show. Actors Arjun, Sanaya, Mohit and Rati are friends even today and they share a great camaraderie. The video also had their reunion on Sanaya’s birthday, and that marked a great recall value for the show.

However, fans were quick to point out that their favourite Nupur aka Rati Pandey was not present for the occasion. Some comments flowed out of fans’ reactions who missed Nupur in the gathering.

Are you happy with this reunion? Are you missing Miley Jab Hum Tum? We bet that the show if remade again, will win more laurels and appreciation!! Why not, give it a chance?